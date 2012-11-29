Cards for lottery customers to pick their own numbers are stacked on a rack at a store where people buy tickets for the Powerball lottery in New York, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

A convenience store about 35 miles (56 km) north of Kansas City, Missouri, sold one of two winning tickets for a record Powerball jackpot of nearly $588 million, Missouri Lottery officials said on Thursday.

A second winning ticket in the Wednesday night Powerball drawing was sold in Arizona, Lottery officials said.

A Trex Mart convenience store in Dearborn, Missouri, sold a winning ticket. The Missouri winner could receive a $293.7 million share, which would be the largest jackpot prize ever awarded in Missouri and the second largest Powerball jackpot awarded nationally, Lottery officials said.

Those holding the tickets that snared the top prize in Wednesday night's draw had not yet come forward publicly.

They will share an estimated $385 million after taxes if they opt to take the prize as a lump sum, or the $587.5 million can be paid out to them as annuities over three decades, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

Missouri Lottery officials urged people who bought tickets at the Trex Mart at 17605 Highway Z in Dearborn to check to see if they matched all six numbers in the draw - 5 16 22 23 29 and a Powerball of 6.

The Missouri winner has 180 days to claim the prize, which would be May 27 of next year. The winner could take a lump-sum payment of $192.3 million before taxes or payments over three decades.

"It is so exciting to sell one of these Powerball tickets," said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. "In addition, we sold two tickets that matched all five white balls, which means they each win $1 million. Three millionaires in one night is a wonderful night."

The popular lottery - which is played in 42 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands - had not had a winner for two months.

After no one won the top prize in Saturday's drawing, the pot grew by about $263 million to $587.5 million amid a national frenzy to buy tickets.

Mary Neubauer, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Lottery, where Powerball is based, said people from around the world called hoping for a chance to play but were told they had to be in a participating location to buy a ticket.

The previous Powerball top prize of $365 million was won in 2006 by ConAgra slaughterhouse workers in Nebraska. The largest-ever U.S. lottery jackpot, the $656 million Mega Millions drawing, was shared by three winning tickets last March.

There have been nearly 300 jackpot winners over the past 20 years, taking home payouts of more than $11.6 billion.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and David Bailey; Editing by Vicki Allen)