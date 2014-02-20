A man purchases New York State Lottery tickets for the $400 million Powerball lottery in New York's financial district February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A winning ticket in a $400 million U.S. Powerball lottery was sold in Milpitas, California, lottery officials in the West Coast state said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday's draw, but lottery officials gave no immediate word on the winner's identity or the specific location where the ticket was bought in the city in the San Francisco bay area.

The winning numbers were 1, 17, 35, 49, 54, and 34, according to Powerball's website.

The prize is the sixth-largest in U.S. history, and the fourth-largest for Powerball, according to a spokesperson for the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the game.

The U.S. lottery contest had not had a top prize winner since Christmas.

The top prize amount has been swelling since the last jackpot on Christmas Day. It has rolled over 15 times and increased in value after each drawing since then, said Carolyn Hapeman, Powerball spokeswoman in New York.

If the winner opts to take Wednesday night's prize as a lump sum, it would amount to $227.8 million, the website said.

In the last two years, Powerball prizes have increased considerably, due to ticket prices doubling to $2, and California, the nation's most populous state, joining 42 other states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands in playing the game.

The chance of claiming the jackpot is one in 175 million, regardless of how many tickets a person buys.

The biggest winner in the history of Powerball took home $590 million before taxes after purchasing a winning ticket in May 2013 in Florida.

The Powerball website said the average jackpot winnings are roughly $255 million and about 70 percent of winners buy their tickets with computer generated numbers.

(Additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Gunna Dickson and Miral Fahmy)