Nov 27 The jackpot for the Powerball lottery
soared on Tuesday to a record $500 million and could increase
again by the time the winning numbers are drawn on Wednesday, a
lottery official said.
The payout jumped nearly $175 million due to brisk ticket
sales after no one won the top prize in Saturday's drawing, said
Mary Neubauer, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Lottery, where
Powerball is based.
"It really gets into uncharted territory at this point," she
said on Tuesday. "Sales across the country are just through the
roof. It means lots of people are having fun with this, but it
makes it difficult to keep up with the (jackpot) estimate."
The next drawing will be held on Wednesday night. Powerball
has not had a winner for two months.
The potential windfall has drawn interest from around the
world, Neubauer said. Lottery officials have received calls and
emails from people outside the United States asking if they can
buy a ticket from afar.
"No, that's not possible," said Neubauer, adding tickets
must be purchased in one of the participating 42 states, the
District of Columbia or the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The previous top Powerball prize of $365 million was won in
2006 by ConAgra slaughterhouse workers in Nebraska.
In March, three winning tickets shared the largest U.S.
lottery jackpot, the $656 million Mega Millions drawing.
