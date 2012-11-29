* Chances of winning? One in 175,000,000
* Not yet clear if there is a winner or winners
Nov 28 The winning lottery numbers for a record
Powerball jackpot of more than half a billion dollars were drawn
late on Wednesday, although it could take several hours to
determine if there was a winner, lottery officials said.
The winning numbers were: 5 16 22 23 29. The Powerball was
6. But the Multi-State Lottery Association will not be able to
say if a winning ticket or tickets matched the numbers until all
the participating states have reported, organizers said.
Powerball has not had a winner for two months, and the pot
had grown by about $255 million following brisk ticket sales
after no one won the top prize in Saturday's drawing. At the
time of the draw, the jackpot stood at just under $580 million.
The five white balls and one red ball were drawn at 10:59
p.m. EST, and ticket sales stopped one to two hours earlier,
depending on the state.
In a western suburb of Chicago, Joe Cooke, 29, fantasized
that if he won he could quit his job fielding customer service
calls for a financial institution, which he described as
listening to "rich, mean people" complain all day.
How exactly would he quit?
"I was thinking, maybe I should hire a marching band to help
me," he said after buying $50 worth of Powerball tickets on
Wednesday morning. "Or maybe I'll just walk right into (my
boss') office and moon him."
The draw on Wednesday night would pay out just under $380
million if given as a lump sum. Alternatively, the total of
nearly $580 million can be paid out in an annuity over three
decades.
In the Idaho mountain town of Salmon, lottery vendors
reported record numbers of people lining up on the last day to
buy tickets.
"We sold 800 tickets yesterday and we're expecting even more
today. People are really excited,' said Laurie Barrett, clerk at
the Salmon Chevron.
Retired construction worker Bob Powell said it was his first
time to play Powerball.
"I never buy tickets. My money comes too hard," he said.
Asked why he made an exception, Powell joked: "A deep voice
came to me in my sleep last night. It said, 'Buy a lottery
ticket.'"
"But I didn't buy a ticket," Powell said. "I bought the
ticket."
TOP PRIZES
Powerball is sold in 42 states, Washington, D.C., and the
U.S. Virgin Islands. There have been nearly 300 jackpot winners
over the past 20 years, taking home payouts of over $11.6
billion.
The previous Powerball top prize of $365 million was won in
2006 by ConAgra slaughterhouse workers in Nebraska. The largest
U.S. lottery jackpot, the $656 million Mega Millions drawing,
was shared by three winning tickets last March.
Among dreamers lining up at an Arizona grocery store in
Tucson for a shot at Wednesday's prize was metal shop worker
Errol Simmons, 54, entrusted with a list of lucky numbers by a
dozen or so co-workers.
"I've got to get this right," he said as he checked through
the list. "I don't want to be the guy who lost us half a billion
dollars because I couldn't count.
"If we win, I'll buy a new truck," he said, "for each day of
the week."
The chances of winning the jackpot are about one in 175
million, compared with about one in 280,000 for being struck by
lightning.
Mary Neubauer, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Lottery, where
Powerball is based, said lottery officials had received calls
and emails from people around the world asking if they could buy
a ticket. They cannot.
"Sales across the country are just through the roof. It
means lots of people are having fun with this, but it makes it
difficult to keep up with the (jackpot) estimate," she said.
At a convenience store in Philadelphia, store supervisor
Usman Malik said some people were spending $100 at a time on
Wednesday to scoop up tickets. "It's like a frenzy," he said.
"Everybody thinks they are going to win."
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Idaho, Teresa Carson in
Oregon,; Keith Coffman in Colorado,; Paul Ingram in Tucson,
Jonathan Kaminsky in Washington state, Dave Warner in
Philadelphia and Nick Carey in Illinois; Writing by Peter
Rudegeair and Tim Gaynor; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Peter
Cooney)