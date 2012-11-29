Nov 29 Lottery officials in Missouri and Arizona
planned to announce on Thursday where the two winning tickets
for a record Powerball jackpot of nearly $588 million were sold.
Those holding the tickets that snared the top prize in
Wednesday night's draw had not yet come forward publicly.
They will share an estimated $385 million after taxes if
they opt to take the prize as a lump sum, or the $587.5 million
can be paid out to them as annuities over three decades, the
Multi-State Lottery Association said.
The Missouri ticket that matched all six numbers in the draw
- 5 16 22 23 29 and a Powerball of 6 - was sold in the Kansas
City area, officials said.
"It is so exciting to sell one of these Powerball tickets,"
said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri
Lottery. "In addition, we sold two tickets that matched all five
white balls, which means they each win $1 million. Three
millionaires in one night is a wonderful night."
The popular lottery - which is played in 42 states,
Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands - had not had a
winner for two months.
After no one won the top prize in Saturday's drawing, the
pot grew by about $263 million to $587.5 million amid a national
frenzy to buy tickets.
Mary Neubauer, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Lottery, where
Powerball is based, said people from around the world called
hoping for a chance to play but were told they had to be in a
participating location to buy a ticket.
The previous Powerball top prize of $365 million was won in
2006 by ConAgra slaughterhouse workers in Nebraska. The
largest-ever U.S. lottery jackpot, the $656 million Mega
Millions drawing, was shared by three winning tickets last
March.
There have been nearly 300 jackpot winners over the past 20
years, taking home payouts of more than $11.6 billion.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Vicki Allen)