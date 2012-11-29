(Adds quotes from employees, customers of Missouri store where
one of the winning tickets was sold)
By Kevin Murphy
DEARBORN, Missouri Nov 29 The manager of a
Missouri gas station where one of two winning tickets in the
record $587.5 million Powerball lottery was sold said on
Thursday that he was shocked to learn he might have handed the
lucky ticket to a prospective multi-millionaire.
The two winning tickets were sold at the g as station and
sandwich shop in the farming town of Dearborn, Missouri, about
30 miles north of Kansas City, and a food store in Fountain
Hills, Arizona, on the outskirts of Phoenix.
Although the identit ies of the ticket-holders w ere not
immediately a nnounced, they p icked the winning numbers announced
at the drawing We dnesday night: 5, 16, 22, 23, 29, and the
Powerball number 6.
They will share an estimated $385 million after taxes if
they opt to take the prize as a lump sum, or the $587.5 million
can be paid out to them as annuities over three decades, the
Multi-State Lottery Association said.
Kristi Williams, a clerk at the Trex Mart convenience store
in Dearborn, s aid she and another employee high-fived each other
when th ey le arned th e m orning af ter the drawing th at one of the
two winning tickets had been purchased there.
Store manager Chris Nauerz , who was working Wednes day when
the lucky ticket was purchased, called the news "shocking." He
said the station gets a mix of customers, both locals from
Dearborn, population 500, and truck drivers passing through on
nearby Interstate 29.
"It's pretty crazy to think somebody locally could possibly
be a millionaire and not know it yet," Nauerz said. "And the
fact that I may have even handed over the ticket is even
wilder."
The popular lottery - which is played in 42 states,
Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands - had not had a
winner for two months.
After no one won the top prize in Saturday's drawing, the
pot grew by about $263 million to $587.5 million amid a national
frenzy to buy tickets.
Mary Neubauer, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Lottery, where
Powerball is based, said people from around the world called
hoping for a chance to play but were told they had to be in a
participating location to buy a ticket.
The previous Powerball top prize of $365 million was won in
2006 by ConAgra slaughterhouse workers in Nebraska. The
largest-ever U.S. lottery jackpot, the $656 million Mega
Millions drawing, was shared by three winning tickets last
March.
(Additional reporting by Colleen Jenkins, David Bailey, Mary
Slosson and David Schwartz; Writing by James B. Kelleher;
Editing by Vicki Allen and Greg McCune)