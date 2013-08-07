Aug 7 Strong ticket sales have boosted the
jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball lottery drawing to an
estimated $425 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association
said.
The jackpot is the fourth-biggest for any U.S. lottery, and
the third-largest for the Powerball game, said Shelly Gerteisen,
a spokeswoman for the Florida Lottery, which is one of the
participants.
The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT
Thursday), and the odds of winning the jackpot are about one in
175 million. The jackpot is valued at $425 million if awarded in
30 annual payments, or $244.7 million in a lump sum, the
association said.
The largest jackpot in history stands at $656 million, won
in the Mega Millions lottery of March 2012. That prize was split
among winners in Maryland, Kansas and Illinois.
The biggest single-winner Powerball jackpot of $590.5
million was claimed in June by an 84-year-old Florida woman who
opted for a lump-sum payment of nearly $371 million rather than
the 30-year option.
Powerball tickets are sold in 43 states, the District of
Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on
Wednesdays and Saturdays.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Lisa Von Ahn)