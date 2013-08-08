(Corrects headline to drop erroneous reference to 3 U.S. states)

MIAMI Aug 8 Three tickets matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball lottery drawing and will split a $448 million jackpot, authorities said on Thursday.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said two of the winning tickets were sold in New Jersey, while the third was in Minnesota.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 5, 25, 30, 58, 59 and Powerball 32.

No one had stepped forward as of early Thursday morning to claim their share of the jackpot.

Powerball officials had said the jackpot stood at about $425 million on Wednesday afternoon but swelled to $448 million by the time of the nationally televised drawing at 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT).

The odds of winning the jackpot were about one in 175 million.

The largest jackpot in history stands at $656 million, won in the Mega Millions lottery in March 2012. That prize was split among winners in Maryland, Kansas and Illinois.

The biggest single-winner Powerball jackpot, $590.5 million, was claimed in June by an 84-year-old Florida woman who opted for a lump-sum payment of nearly $371 million rather than the 30-year option.

Powerball tickets are sold in 43 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.