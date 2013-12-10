Dec 10 The fourth-largest jackpot in the history
of the Mega Millions lottery will be up for grabs on Tuesday,
when numbers will be drawn for a top prize of $344 million.
No one has won the jackpot in more than two months,
pushing the purse steadily higher, although it remains well
below the record-setting $656 million won on March 30, 2012.
The next largest prizes in the 17-year history of Mega Millions
were worth $390 million and $380 million.
In Tuesday's drawing, scheduled for 11 p.m. E.T. (0400 GMT
Wednesday), a winner would have the choice of taking the full
amount in an annuity or a cash prize of $184 million, according
to game's website.
