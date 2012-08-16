By Aileen Wingblad
| LAPEER, Mich.
LAPEER, Mich. Aug 16 Sam Odish co-owns the
Sunoco gas station and convenience store where the single
winning ticket in the $337 million Powerball lottery was sold.
He had no idea until reporters and TV satellite trucks
descended en masse on his store on the main street of this small
Michigan town and informed him of Wednesday's lottery draw.
By afternoon, his mobile phone was dead from fielding all
the calls he was getting.
The winner had not come forward by Thursday evening to claim
the third-largest winner's share ever for a U.S. lottery, which
will be $337 million, paid over the next 29 years, or a one-time
cash award of $224.66 million, before taxes. A Powerball
official said most people take the one-time payout.
"Absolutely everyone is talking about it," said Lapeer
resident Ron Trandell, one of the customers at the suddenly busy
gas station.
He said people all over Lapeer were getting phone calls from
relatives and friends who had heard that the winning ticket was
sold in the town of 8,841 people 60 miles north of Detroit.
"I've had nothing but phone calls this morning from people
making sure it wasn't me," said Trandell. "I told my wife we
probably should stop answering the phone for a few days, just to
make them wonder."
Jason Rutter, a U.S. postal worker in Lapeer, said the town
was buzzing with talk of the mystery lottery winner. Anyone who
didn't show up as usual at work was suspected of being the
winner, he said.
There were 172,237,868 Powerball tickets sold for Wednesday
night's drawing in 42 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and
the U.S. Virgin Islands, said a spokesman for the Multi-State
Lottery Association in Iowa.
This week's winner will have to pay 25 percent federal
taxes, or about $56.2 million for the one-time payout, and 4.35
percent Michigan taxes, or about $9.8 million. That would net
winnings of about $159 million.
The Sunoco gas station where the winning ticket was sold
will get $50,000.
This week's jackpot was the seventh-largest for a U.S.
lottery. Four of the six larger jackpots were split, so this
week's winner is will get the third-largest winning share ever.
A Powerball ticket costs $2.
Friday is the start of "Lapeer Days," a three-day annual
festival and carnival that began in 1902 that includes live
bands, a parade, Wowie the Clown and, perhaps, a lottery winner
walking its grounds in downtown Lapeer.
(Editing by Anthony Boadle)