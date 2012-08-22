Aug 22 The Michigan Lottery said on Wednesday
that the winner of last week's $337 million Powerball jackpot
had contacted the agency, but officials were still keeping the
winner's identity under wraps.
In a brief statement, the agency said, "details about the
prize-winner will not be released until the prize, the third
largest in Powerball history, is claimed."
The winner has one year from the Aug. 15 drawing to claim
the prize, the agency said.
The single winning ticket was purchased at a Sunoco gas
station and convenience store in Lapeer, Michigan, about 60
miles north of Detroit.
The winner has the choice of taking the $337 million jackpot
in annual payments over the next 29 years, or as a one-time cash
award of $224.66 million, before taxes.
Powerball officials say most winners opt for the one-time
payout.
A Powerball ticket costs $2.
In March, three winning tickets shared the largest U.S.
lottery jackpot, the $656 million Mega Millions drawing.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Stacey Joyce)