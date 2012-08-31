By Robert Carr
| LANSING, Michigan
LANSING, Michigan Aug 31 A 44-year-old Michigan
railroad engineer said he quit his job and told familly members
to do the same when he learned he had won the third-largest
winner's share ever for a U.S. lottery drawing.
Donald Lawson was accompanied by his two daughters and his
mother, whom he jokingly called "Mama Warbucks," when he was
introduced as the winner of the multi-state Powerball lottery on
Friday.
"I'm a millionaire now, but I'll still eat at McDonald's,"
Lawson told a news conference in the Michigan capital of
Lansing. "I don't like filet mignon or lobster."
Lawson, who said he had played the lottery "too much" in the
past, quit his job the day he learned that he was the winner.
And he told all of his close family members to retire, "and they
had no problem with that."
He chose to take his money all at once rather than to take
annual payments that would have added up to $337 million.
Instead he will get a payout of $224.6 million, which will be
$158.7 million after federal and Michigan taxes.
Lawson lives in Lapeer, Michigan, about 60 miles (97
kilometres) north of Detroit, where he bought his winning
lottery ticket for $2 at a Sunoco gas station and convenience
store.
He said he filled out his own lottery entry rather than let
a machine make his picks, and used no system to select his
winning numbers - 6, 27, 46, 51 and 56, with a Powerball of 21.
"I didn't really pick 'em," he said. "My hand just went."
He said he checked his numbers by looking online once
someone told him that the winning ticket had been purchased at
the local Sunoco station.
Lawson said he read the numbers backward and once he
realized he was holding the single winning ticket, "I kind of
lost my breath."
Lawson grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and moved to Lapeer
10 years ago. He is going to move away from Lapeer, but he did
not say where, although he did say he has always wanted to
travel.
"Now I can go anywhere in the world I want, so that's what
I'm going to do," he said.
His mother, whose name was not given, was asked whether she
thought her son would handle his new fortune well.
"We come from poor people," she said. "He knows the value of
a dollar."
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Vicki Allen)