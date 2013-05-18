(Adds sales numbers, player quote)
By Karen Brooks
AUSTIN, Texas May 18 The Powerball jackpot
Saturday night could exceed the $600 million figure being
advertised, possibly rivaling the largest lottery payoff in U.S.
history, a Texas Lottery official said on Saturday.
"Oftentimes, the advertised amount is lower than what the
actual jackpot ends up being," said Kelly Cripe, a spokeswoman
for the Texas Lottery. "It's entirely possible this $600 million
jackpot will end up being a bigger jackpot."
Chances of winning the Powerball on Saturday were one in 175
million, Cripe said, but that did not deter people from buying
up tickets at staggering rates. California was selling $1
million in tickets every hour on Saturday, said Donna Cordova, a
spokeswoman for the California Lottery, which has only been
selling Powerball tickets since April 8.
Texas Lottery officials reported $1.2 million in hourly
sales between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time, with ticket sales
for the Saturday draw topping $18.4 million.
The ticket sale rate on Saturday was nearly double Friday's
rate, Cripe said, and a jump of some 686 percent over last
Saturday.
The Powerball lottery, which has not had a winner in two
months, is offered in 43 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S.
Virgin Islands.
A Powerball lottery record was set in November with a $587.5
million jackpot that topped the $550 million figure that was
advertised, thanks to last-minute sales.
The largest jackpot in U.S. history was the $656 million in
the Mega Millions lottery in March 2012. That prize was split
between winners in Maryland, Kansas and Illinois.
If Saturday's Powerball drawing yields no winner, all
records will be shattered as the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing
would go to $925 million.
Many Americans were playing the "if I win" game ahead of
Saturday's drawing.
"If I win, I'm going to spend a lot of it on liquor, women
and gambling," said Austin lawyer Donald Dickson. "I'll likely
squander the rest of it."
In New York City, talent acquisition agent Michelle Amici
was more philanthropic.
"Not sure that I'd buy anything," she said. "Rather, I'd
attempt to quench my wanderlust by traveling the world. I'd also
donate a large portion to education reform."
Lottery players such as Austin marketing professional Becky
Arreaga was not discouraged by the long odds.
"As long as the odds are 1 in anything, I'm in," said
Arreaga, a partner at Mercury Mambo marketing firm. "I truly
believe I could be the one."
"It's only a couple bucks for a small daydream," said
Russell Williams, 35, a salesman in Austin, Texas.
Bonnie Carreno of El Paso, Texas, rarely plays but was
taking a chance on this one. "I only ever buy a ticket when I
see the amazing numbers in the headlines," she said.
The $2 tickets allow players pick five numbers from 1 to 59,
and a Powerball number from 1 to 35. The numbers will be drawn
Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT (0259 GMT on Sunday) in Tallahassee,
Florida.
