By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK Aug 12 Sixteen county maintenance
department workers from New Jersey submitted the second winning
ticket on Monday in the $448 million Powerball lottery,
officials said.
The group from Ocean County, on the Jersey shore, was
presented with a check for $86,054,355, their share of the
jackpot after taxes, lottery officials said.
They produced the second of three winning tickets to the
jackpot. The first winner who came forward last week was a
Minnesota engineer, Paul White, and the final holder has not yet
stepped forward publicly.
Several of the winning members of the Ocean County Vehicle
Maintenance Department, nicknamed "Ocean 16," had been hard hit
last year by Superstorm Sandy, lottery officials said.
"They are a great group of people, many of whom will
continue to work at their jobs for an extended period of time,"
said Judith Drucker, a spokeswoman with the New Jersey Lottery.
They will be publicly introduced on Tuesday at a news
conference in Toms River, New Jersey, lottery officials said.
Their winning ticket was purchased at an Acme Markets store
in the New Jersey shore town of Little Egg Harbor. The third
as-yet unclaimed winning ticket was sold at a Super Stop & Shop
supermarket in South Brunswick, New Jersey, officials said.
The Ocean County group waited several days to come forward
after realizing they had won last Wednesday's drawing and
continued to show up for work, according to the county
department's director Jim Pine.
"They are a very close-knit group," Pine told Reuters last
week. "They are just an outstanding group of people."
The winning numbers were the Powerball number of 32 and
numbers 5-25-30-58-59. The odds of winning the jackpot were
about one in 175 million.
Powerball tickets are sold in 43 states, the District of
Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Five states - Kansas,
Maryland, Delaware, North Dakota and Ohio - allow the winners to
remain anonymous, according to the Multi-State Lottery
Association.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Paul Thomasch, Jeffrey Benkoe and
Richard Chang)