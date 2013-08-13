By Victoria Cavaliere
| TOMS RIVER, N.J.
TOMS RIVER, N.J. Aug 13 A group of New Jersey
workers nicknamed "Ocean's 16" was introduced to the public on
Tuesday as among the winners of the $448 million Powerball
jackpot, which will enable at least one of them to recover from
Superstorm Sandy losses.
Members of the group got a check for $86,054,355, their
share of the jackpot after taxes, lottery officials said.
They produced the second of three winning tickets to the
jackpot. The first winner who came forward last week was a
Minnesota engineer, Paul White, and the final holder has not yet
stepped forward publicly.
Lottery officials said six of the 16 people had been
hard-hit by Sandy.
"Ocean's 16" winner Darlene Riccio said she lost the home
she had rented with her daughter for five years during the
October 2012 superstorm. They have been staying with family
since, she said.
"It has been an extremely rough year," she said at the
lottery news conference in Toms River, New Jersey.
"The first thing I'm going to do is buy me and my daughter a
home and bring my dog back home," she said.
When her co-workers told her last week that they had won, "I
thought they were joking with me and that it was the worst joke
ever," she said.
"I'm still in shock," she said.
Their winning ticket was purchased at an Acme Markets store
in the New Jersey shore town of Little Egg Harbor. The third
as-yet unclaimed winning ticket was sold at a Super Stop & Shop
supermarket in South Brunswick, New Jersey, officials said.
The odds of winning the jackpot were about one in 175
million.
Powerball tickets are sold in 43 states, the District of
Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Five states - Kansas,
Maryland, Delaware, North Dakota and Ohio - allow the winners to
remain anonymous, according to the Multi-State Lottery
Association.
(Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Richard Chang)