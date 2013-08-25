By David Jones
| NEWARK, N.J.
NEWARK, N.J. Aug 24 A New Jersey man has come
forward as the third and final winner of the $448 million
Powerball jackpot after buying the winning ticket at a South
Brunswick supermarket, New Jersey lottery officials said.
Mario Scarnici of Monmouth Junction claimed his share of the
prize, which amounts to $86 million before taxes. Two of the
three winning tickets in the Aug. 7 drawing were sold in the
state, according to a New Jersey Lottery statement released on
Friday.
He purchased his ticket from the Super Stop & Shop
supermarket in South Brunswick Township.
Jose Perez, a night manager at the Stop & Shop, said the
winning ticket has been great for business and that employees
are thrilled that the winner came forward to claim his prize.
"We were happy first of all that we sold it," said Perez in
a telephone interview. "We sold a ticket before but nobody
claimed it."
The store received a $30,000 bonus commission for selling
the ticket, and will give that money to charity.
According to a report on the CentralJersey.com web site,
Scarnici came forward with his two adult sons to claim his
prize. He chose the cash option and will get about $62 million
after taxes.
Members of a group of 16 Ocean County maintenance workers
with a winning ticket will each receive about $3.8 million after
taxes. The group, known as Ocean's 16, bought the Powerball
numbers at the Acme Markets in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey.
Scarnici could not be reached for comment, nor could a
representative for the state lottery.
Paul White, an engineer from Ham Lake, Minnesota, was the
other winner.
The odds of winning the jackpot were about one in 175
million.
(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and
Xavier Briand)