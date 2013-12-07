(Adds no jackpot ticket sold, revised top prize tally and
drawing date)
Dec 6 The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an
estimated $344 million for next week's drawing after no one won
the top prize of $297 million on Friday evening, lottery
organizers said.
The next drawing is slated for Dec. 10 at 11 p.m. E.T. (0400
GMT Wednesday). If the winner chose to take a cash prize instead
of an annuity, it would amount to $184 million, according to the
Mega Millions website. www.megamillions.com.
The winning numbers from Friday night's drawing were: 11,
29, 44, 63, 64 and 3, Mega Millions said.
The Mega Millions Friday night jackpot had topped
expectations and had a cash option of $158 million.
The largest haul was $656 million, won in March 2012 by
three ticket holders in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.
More recently, an anonymous ticket holder in Anne Arundel
County, Maryland, won $189 million on Oct. 1, the lottery said.
The increase in prize values is partly because of rule
changes that lottery officials instituted on Oct. 22, aimed at
creating bigger and faster-growing jackpots.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts and Eric M. Johnson; Editing by
Louise Ireland)