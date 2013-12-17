(Updates jackpot to $636 million; adds quotes)
By Barbara Goldberg
Dec 17 A last-minute ticket buying frenzy a week
before Christmas inflated Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot to
$636 million, threatening to become the biggest U.S. lottery
prize in history, a game official said.
The prize swelled after a spike in sales early on Tuesday
before the 11:00 p.m. EST (0400 GMT, Dec. 18) drawing, said
Paula Otto, Virginia's lottery director, who heads the
multi-state Mega Millions game.
If the winner chooses to take the lump sum cash option,
instead of payments over 30 years, the jackpot would be $341
million, Otto said.
As much as 70 percent of the tickets is typically bought on
the day of the drawing, she said.
At a corner grocery store on Manhattan's Upper East Side,
ticket buyers lined up for a chance to strike it rich, and
shared their dream shopping lists.
"I would give at least half of it to my church," said Keith
Boyd, pastor at the nearby Trinity Baptist Church, who bought 20
tickets to give away as gifts while keeping one for himself. "It
would be a way to bless others."
Syed Waheed, a 37-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan who
bought a single ticket, said he would use the fortune to bring
his entire family to the United States.
Ticket buying reached a fever pitch over the weekend, with
20 percent more chances sold than expected, Otto said.
The surge of spending pushed the prize closer to the record
U.S. jackpot of $656 million, won in March 2012 in a Mega
Millions drawing.
"We're awfully close, just $20 million. We're right on it,"
Otto said on Tuesday.
Totals will not be updated again until after the drawing,
she said, so it will be Wednesday before lottery officials know
if the record is surpassed.
The more tickets sold, the better the chance that someone
will match one of the 259 million possible number combinations
that could land a jackpot. By Tuesday's drawing, players will
have bought enough tickets to cover 65 percent to 75 percent of
the possible number combinations to strike it rich, Otto said.
"You don't know you have a winner unless it's 100 percent
covered, though," she said.
If no one picks the exact combination of numbers that
appear on six randomly selected lottery balls, the prize will
keep ballooning until the next drawing on Friday, when the
numbers were projected to jump to a $950 million jackpot with a
$509 million cash option.
"We've never had a jackpot this high the week before
Christmas," said Otto.
"You like to see winners and you like to see big jackpots. I
leave it in the hands of the bouncing balls," Otto added.
