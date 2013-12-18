(Updates with Georgia winner claiming her prize; details,
By David Beasley
ATLANTA Dec 18 The latest Mega Millions
jackpot, driven to a near-record $648 million by last-minute
sales, will be split between a Georgia woman who played numbers
from family birth dates and an unknown winner in California,
lottery officials said on Wednesday.
Ira Curry, 56, who bought her ticket at an Atlanta
newsstand, claimed her prize at the state's lottery headquarters
on Wednesday, choosing to receive her winnings in a lump-sum
cash payment of $173.8 million after taxes, lottery officials
said.
She otherwise could have opted for a larger annuity sum that
would have been paid in installments over 30 years.
"It's unreal," Curry was quoted by lottery officials as
saying in a press release announcing her winnings. "It's like
I'm still dreaming."
The purchaser of a second winning ticket sold at a gift shop
in San Jose, California, has yet to come forward, lottery
officials said.
The jackpot, the second biggest in U.S. lottery history, had
stood at $636 million until the total was updated after the
drawing late on Tuesday.
Young Soo Lee, who owns a Gateway Newsstand in Atlanta's
affluent Buckhead area, said she was thrilled to learn from
local television news that someone had purchased a winning
ticket at her store.
"I'm so happy," said Lee, who came to the United States from
Korea in 1980 and bought the newsstand, in an office building on
Lenox Road, nine years ago.
Lee said even her customers who did not win were sharing in
the excitement.
"Everybody is a hug, a hug, a hug," she said.
The other winning ticket was sold at a retail location
called Jennifer's Gift Shop on Tully Road in San Jose, according
to Alex Traverso, a California lottery official.
California lottery official Cathy Johnston said the shop was
owned by Thuy Nguyen, who, according to the San Jose Mercury
News, took over the business four months ago.
Under California's lottery rules, which differ from those in
Georgia, Nguyen will receive a $1 million cash bonus for selling
the winning ticket, a payment retailers earn as an incentive for
participating in the lottery program.
The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 8, 14, 17,
20, 39 and 7, as posted on the lottery's website,
Megamillions.com.
The spending surge put the prize just short of the record
U.S. jackpot of $656 million, won in a March 2012 Mega Millions
drawing.
Georgia's jackpot winner told lottery officials she chose
her numbers based on a combination of family birthdays and her
family's lucky number, 7, a lottery spokeswoman said.
When she heard the retail location of where the winning
ticket in Atlanta was sold and one of the winning numbers on the
radio while driving, she stopped to call her daughter to check
the numbers and discovered she had won, lottery officials said.
Curry, who is married, has asked lottery officials not to
disclose further information about her or her family for now.
She said she is not planning to address the media directly.
As many as 70 percent of Mega Millions tickets are typically
bought on the day of the drawing, said Paula Otto, Virginia's
lottery director and lead director of the multi-state Mega
Millions game.
Ticket buying reached a fever pitch over the weekend, with
20 percent more chances sold than expected, Otto said.
