LOS ANGELES Dec 19 The owner of the second
winning ticket in the Mega Millions lottery remained a mystery
on Thursday, one day after a Georgia woman came forward to
collect her share of the estimated total jackpot of $648
million.
California Lottery officials said that whoever bought the
winning ticket at a gift shop in San Jose had so far not staked
out a claim.
The jackpot was the second largest in U.S. lottery history,
just short of the record U.S. jackpot of $656 million won in a
March 2012 Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers for
Tuesday's drawing were 8, 14, 17, 20, 39 and 7.
"It's pretty common for people to take time to come
forward," California Lottery spokesman Greg Parashak said,
adding often winners want to consult with financial advisers or
an attorney first.
On Wednesday, 56-year-old Ira Curry of the Atlanta suburb of
Stone Mountain came forward to claim her half of Tuesday's Mega
Millions jackpot.
Curry bought the ticket on Friday at an Atlanta newsstand,
using a mix of family birthdays and the lucky number 7, and
claimed her prize at the state's lottery headquarters. She chose
to receive a lump-sum cash payment of $173.8 million after
taxes, lottery officials said.
She could have opted for a larger annuity sum that would
have been paid out over 30 years.
The other winning ticket was sold at a retail location
called Jennifer's Gift Shop on Tully Road in San Jose, according
to Alex Traverso, a California lottery official. The shop is
owned by Thuy Nguyen, who, according to the San Jose Mercury
News, took over the business four months ago.
Under California's lottery rules, Nguyen will receive a $1
million cash bonus for selling a winning ticket. Georgia lottery
retailers earn a flat 6 percent commission based on sales but
receive no bonuses for winning tickets sold at their location.
Meanwhile, California lottery officials said that someone
who purchased a ticket in the state's separate SuperLotto Plus
drawing had won $50 million by picking all six winning numbers.
That winner, who bought his or her ticket at a market in Los
Alamitos, California had also not yet come forward.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Leslie Gevirtz)