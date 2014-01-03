SACRAMENTO Jan 3 The elusive winner of a
massive December lottery jackpot has come forward in California,
after spending much of the past two weeks not realizing that he
had won $324 million, officials said.
Delivery driver Steve Tran showed up late Thursday at the
Sacramento office of the California Lottery, brandishing the
winning ticket from the Dec. 17 Mega Millions drawing, lottery
spokesman Alex Traverso said Friday.
Tran, who lives in Northern California, and a jackpot winner
from Georgia will split the total winnings of $648 million.
When the winning tickets were pulled, it was clear that one
had been sold in the California city of San Jose. But Tran had
forgotten that he had purchased five tickets at Jennifer's Gift
Shop on a family trip to the Silicon Valley city.
For days, Tran said, he followed the story of the missing
winner, not realizing he was the one until about 3 a.m. Monday
morning, Traverso said in a press release.
"I woke up in the middle of the night," he told lottery
officials. "I remembered: I think I went to San Jose."
Tran got up, checked his tickets and sure enough, he was the
winner. He opted to take his share in a single lump sum, which
amounts to $173.8 million before taxes.
Federal taxes will take a bite of 25%, and he is not
required to pay California taxes on his win. Had he taken his
winnings over a period of 30 years, he would have collected the
$324 million.
Tran will split the jackpot with 56-year-old Ira Curry of
the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain, who also opted to take her
money in a lump sum.
After hugging his wife, Tran told lottery officials, he left
a message for his employer.
"I'm really sorry boss," he recalled saying. "I hit the
jackpot. I don't think I'm going to come in today, tomorrow, or
ever."
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Bernard Orr)