MIAMI Aug 7 Strong ticket sales have boosted
the jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball lottery drawing to an
estimated $425 million, the fourth-biggest jackpot in U.S.
history.
As word of the big payout spread, vendors faced a crush of
buyers lining up for tickets at the end of the workday.
Bob Goddard, a 56-year-old landscaper from Orlando, doesn't
usually play Powerball, but the $425 million prize changed his
mind, and he bought tickets in three different stores.
"Maybe the odds are better if you play in different places,"
he said.
Wendy Grabe, 53, a Winter Park, Florida, resident who works
for a financial adviser, hadn't bought a lottery ticket in two
years but stopped on her way home at a convenience store to try
her luck.
"I played a little extra this time. I spent $30. I hope I
win," Grabe said.
The jackpot is the third-largest for the Powerball game,
said Shelly Gerteisen, a spokeswoman for the Florida Lottery,
which is one of the participants.
The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT
Thursday), and the odds of winning the jackpot are about one in
175 million. The jackpot is valued at $425 million if awarded in
30 annual payments, or $245 million, if paid as a lump sum, the
Multi-State Lottery Association said.
The largest jackpot in history stands at $656 million, won
in the Mega Millions lottery of March 2012. That prize was split
among winners in Maryland, Kansas and Illinois.
The biggest single-winner Powerball jackpot, $590.5 million,
was claimed in June by an 84-year-old Florida woman who opted
for a lump-sum payment of nearly $371 million rather than the
30-year option.
It's no coincidence that the Powerball jackpots have more
frequently grown into the hundreds of millions of dollars this
year. The Multistate Lottery Association doubled the cost of the
lowest-priced ticket to $2 in January to boost payouts.
"The reasoning behind that was to have higher starting
jackpots and more lower-tier winners as well," said Amy
Bisceglia, another Florida Lottery spokeswoman.
Jackpots now start at $40 million with tickets sold in 43
states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Players must match six numbers to claim the top prize but can
still win $1 million by matching five. The odds of doing that
are about one in 5.15 million.
Drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and this
jackpot was rolled over 11 times without a top winner. The
maximum number of rollovers since 2009, when Florida joined the
Powerball game, was 15.
LottoGopher, an Internet sales company that buys tickets for
California players who prefer not to stand in line, says any
jackpot over $400 million triggers a buying frenzy.
"It used to be anything over $200 million," said LottoGopher
Chief Executive James Morel. "People are expecting a lot more
these days. $200 million is not enough."
He said current sales are running at about 80 percent of
that seen last year with the record $656 million Mega Millions
jackpot.
