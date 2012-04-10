(Adds details, switches dateline to Baltimore, adds byline)
By Alice Popovici
BALTIMORE, April 9 The second of three winners
of the record U.S. $656 million jackpot has come forward and
wishes to remain anonymous, Maryland state lottery officials
said on Monday.
Mega Millions lottery officials have said that three winning
tickets were purchased, one in Kansas, one in Illinois, and one
in Maryland.
The Kansas winner has already come forward but asked to
remain anonymous, and officials declined to give details of the
winner's gender, age, occupation or hometown.
The Illinois winner has not yet come forward.
Maryland Lottery Director Stephen Martino called a press
conference for Tuesday morning, at which lottery officials
promised to share more details about the Maryland winner while
maintaining the person's anonymity.
Officials declined to say whether the Maryland winner is the
McDonald's employee and mother of seven who claimed a week ago
to have won but then said she had lost the ticket. Mirlande
Wilson's bizarre story took a new twist on Monday when her
lawyer claimed she was being sued by someone claiming an
interest in the ticket she purchased.
The jackpot will be split evenly among the holders of the
three tickets. Depending on which option they choose, winners
can receive a lump sum of about $105 million, or smaller
payments spread out over 26 years.
