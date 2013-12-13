The U.S. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $400 million, prompting a rush of ticket-buying by people betting their luck will hold out when the second-largest drawing on record takes place on the night of Friday the 13th.

The prize that may be snagged on what some consider an unlucky date will amount to $216 million if the winner chooses to take it in a lump sum rather than in 30 annual payments, according to the Mega Millions website www.megamillions.com.

To win the jackpot, one ticket must match all six numbers in the drawing, which is slated for 11 p.m. EST (0400 GMT Saturday).

No one has won the jackpot in more than two months, pushing the purse steadily higher, although it remains well below the record-setting $656 million won on March 30, 2012.

The next-largest prizes in the 17-year history of Mega Millions were worth $390 million and $380 million. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)