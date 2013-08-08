MINNEAPOLIS Aug 8 Powerball lottery officials
in Minnesota are trying to verify a claim from a person in that
state of a winning ticket in Wednesday night's $448 million
jackpot drawing, a lottery spokeswoman said.
The report of a possible winning ticket came in "very fast,"
Minnesota Lottery spokeswoman Debbie Hoffmann said.
If the ticket checks out, it would be one of three winning
tickets from the drawing, worth about $86 million on a lump sum
cash basis, or $58.3 million after taxes, the lottery said.
