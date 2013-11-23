NEW YORK Nov 23 A Long Island convenience store
owner and his son, accused of duping a customer who spoke
limited English out of a $1 million winning lottery ticket, were
charged on Saturday with grand larceny.
The 34-year-old Hispanic man bought a $10 "Unwrap The Cash"
scratch-off game at the Peninsula Deli & Grocery in Hempstead,
New York, on Thursday and after playing the game, believed he
was a winner, Nassau County Police said.
He handed the card to store clerk Karim Jaghab, 26, the son
of deli owner Nabil Jaghab, 57, police said.
The clerk confirmed the win by scanning the card and
receiving a message from the New York State Lottery which read,
"File Claim: Jackpot Winner - Please Return Original Ticket To
The Customer Along With A Claim Receipt," police said.
Instead, Jaghab told the victim he won $1,000 and paid him
in cash.
"The victim then left the store with his believed winnings.
The winning ticket was in fact a 'Jackpot Prize' for
$1,000,000," police said in a statement.
The man, who police said "didn't speak English very well,"
became suspicious and returned to the deli on Friday to question
the younger Jaghab.
The clerk told him, "OK, I will pay you $10,000 as long as
you don't involve the police," the police statement said.
The elder Jaghab confirmed what his son said, telling the
customer, "You only won $10,000," police said.
Increasingly doubtful about the Jaghabs' claims, the victim
called police.
Detectives determined the father and son attempted to
deceive the victim and claim the winnings for themselves. Any
prize worth $600 or more must be redeemed at a New York State
Lottery Office and cannot be cashed in at the place of purchase.
The father and son were arraigned on grand larceny charges
on Saturday. Their lawyer, Matthew Fleischer, said in court that
the incident was a "simple mistake" on a lottery machine payout,
local media reported.
Fleischer, who works for the law firm of Jaghab, Jaghab &
Jaghab in Mineola, did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Eric Walsh)