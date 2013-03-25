The sole winning ticket in the $338 million Powerball lottery was sold in a Passaic, New Jersey, liquor store, authorities said on Monday.

The winner has yet to step forward, Judith Drucker, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey lottery, said.

The winning ticket was sold on Saturday at Passaic's Eagle Liquor store, which manager Ram Yadav said is known locally as a good place for playing the lottery. The store sells a half dozen or so winners each year and last year had a $159,000 winner, he said.

"The neighborhood says this store is a lucky store all the time," Yadav said, though he has "no idea" who bought Saturday's lucky ticket.

"I feel good that I made somebody lucky," Yadav added.

Eagle Liquor, as the seller of the winning ticket, will get $10,000.

The town of Passaic is struggling economically, and according to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly one in three of its nearly 70,000 residents live in poverty.

Lottery officials say the $338 million pot was the fourth largest in Powerball history. The winning ticket was bought as a cash ticket, meaning it can be claimed in a lump sum of $211 million, Drucker said.

The record jackpot for Powerball nationally was $587.5 million in 2012, lottery officials said.

