Feb 11 The multi-state Powerball lottery jackpot
reached the half-billion dollar mark after rolling over for
nearly three months into Wednesday night's drawing, the
Powerball website showed.
The estimated $500 million jackpot was the third-largest in
the game's history and one of the largest lottery jackpots ever
in the United States.
Gamblers could select an estimated lump-sum cash payout of
$337.8 million if they match all six numbers correctly or opt to
take annuity payments over 29 years, before taxes.
The last winner, a Washington woman, told lottery officials
she purchased the winning $90 million ticket on Thanksgiving Day
and had never bought a Powerball ticket before.
Jackpots start at $40 million and grow until at least one
player comes up with the winning numbers. Drawings are made on
Wednesday and Saturday nights and tickets cost $2 each. The odds
of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 175 million.
The biggest Powerball jackpot awarded by the Multi-State
Lottery Association was $590.5 million in May 2013 to the holder
of a single winning ticket. The association's Mega Millions
lottery awarded a top prize of $656 million three years ago.
Powerball tickets are sold in 44 U.S. states, the District
of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The
drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time and most participating
states sell tickets until an hour before the drawing.
