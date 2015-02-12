(Adds comment from Puerto Rico lottery)
DALLAS Feb 12 A food mart in a small city north
of Dallas, Texas, and a gas station in southern Puerto Rico were
two of three places where winning tickets were sold in the
estimated $564.1 million U.S. Powerball lottery, officials said
on Thursday.
Winning tickets were sold in Princeton, Texas, Ponce, Puerto
Rico and North Carolina for the jackpot drawing Wednesday night,
which was the third-largest in the game's history and one of the
largest lottery jackpots ever in the United States.
It is the first time Puerto Rico has a Powerball winner, but
the ticket buyer has not come forward yet.
"We've only been selling Powerball here for four months, and
we've already been surprised with a good prize," said Enid
Rodriguez, a lottery spokeswoman in Puerto Rico.
Laisa Rodriguez, manager at the Shell station that sold the
winning ticket, said she hopes more people will buy lottery
tickets there in the future, thinking "that it's the lucky
spot."
"We're super excited," she said.
The Texas ticket was bought with the cash option, meaning
the winner or winners will receive about $127 million before
taxes, the Texas Lottery said. The holder of that winning ticket
has yet to come forward, a lottery spokeswoman said.
The Appletree Food Mart in Princeton where the ticket was
sold will receive a $1 million retailer bonus, the Texas Lottery
said. The business, a Valero gas station, is owned by husband
and wife Chandra Siwakoti and Smriti Acharya.
"You never think of something like this happening so when it
did, we couldn't imagine it," Acharya said in a telephone
interview.
The Powerball rolled over for nearly three months, pushing
the jackpot beyond the half-billion mark until three tickets
matched the numbers 11, 13, 25, 39 and 54, lottery officials
said. The Powerball number was 19.
Winners can select a lump-sum cash payout or opt to take
annuity payments over 29 years, before taxes. Before Wednesday,
the last Powerball jackpot was won in late November at $90
million.
The jackpot has reverted to its starting point at $40
million. Drawings are made on Wednesday and Saturday nights and
tickets cost $2 each. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot
are one in 175 million.
The biggest Powerball jackpot awarded by the Multi-State
Lottery Association was $590.5 million in May 2013 to the holder
of a single winning ticket. The association's Mega Millions
lottery awarded a top prize of $656 million three years ago.
Powerball tickets are sold in 44 U.S. states, the District
of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
(Reporting by Marice Richter in Dallas, David Bailey in
Minneapolis and Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Lambert)