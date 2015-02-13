By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Feb 13 A North Carolina
mother of four says she bought one of the three winning tickets
sold in the estimated $564.1 million U.S. Powerball lottery but
state lottery officials said no winning ticket had been
presented to them as of Friday.
Television news station WECT reported the numbers on
26-year-old Marie Holmes' ticket matched those from the
Wednesday night jackpot drawing, the third largest in the game's
history and one of the largest lottery jackpots ever in the
United States.
North Carolina lottery officials said they were still
waiting on Friday for the buyer of the winning ticket sold at a
convenience store in the coastal town of Shallotte to come
forward.
"We have not had a winning ticket presented to us," said
lottery spokesman Van Denton.
In a television interview, Holmes, who lives in Shallotte,
said she has four children and had been looking for work. She
said she was grateful for the chance to provide more for them.
"I don't think it's really hit me yet," she said. "I guess
when it hits my account, that's when it's really going to hit
me."
Owners of the winning tickets purchased at a food mart in
Princeton, Texas, and a gas station in southern Puerto Rico have
not come forward.
The Powerball rolled over for nearly three months, pushing
the jackpot beyond the half-billion mark until three tickets
matched the numbers 11, 13, 25, 39 and 54, lottery officials
said. The Powerball number was 19.
The winners will split the jackpot and can select a lump-sum
cash payout or opt to take annuity payments over 29 years,
before taxes.
The biggest Powerball jackpot awarded by the Multi-State
Lottery Association was $590.5 million in May 2013 to the holder
of a single winning ticket. The association's Mega Millions
lottery awarded a top prize of $656 million three years ago.
Powerball tickets are sold in 44 U.S. states, the District
of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 175
million.
