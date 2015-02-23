(Adds details on financial payout and winner)
By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Feb 23 A single mother said
she is eager to give her four children a more comfortable life
after North Carolina lottery officials confirmed on Monday that
she had presented one of the tickets worth a third of the $564.1
million U.S. Powerball jackpot.
Dressed in a beige pant suit, Marie Holmes, 26, smiled as
confetti fell at a Raleigh news conference where a lottery
official handed her a ceremonial big check.
"I'm still processing it," Holmes said of owning one of
three winning jackpot tickets sold for the Feb. 11 drawing.
"It's not hit me yet."
Her ticket was purchased at a convenience store in the
coastal town of Shallotte, near the South Carolina border.
Holmes chose the $127 million lump-sum payment, which will total
$87.9 million after taxes, according to a lottery statement.
The other winning tickets were purchased in Puerto Rico and
Princeton, Texas, in what was the third largest Powerball
jackpot and one of the largest lottery jackpots in the United
States.
A winner who wished to remain anonymous has come forward in
Puerto Rico but no one has presented the winning ticket in
Texas, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.
Winners have 180 days to claim their prize. Powerball
tickets are sold in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia,
Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Holmes, who in the past has worked jobs in retail and fast
food, said she only played the lottery when she had spare cash.
She is still sorting out how to spend her windfall, she said.
Her initial plans are to travel overseas and send her
children, including a 7-year-old son with cerebral palsy, to
better schools.
"I'm definitely moving," she said.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and
Lisa Lambert)