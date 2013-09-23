WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
Sept 23 The winner of a nearly $400 million Powerball jackpot is a man who lives near Columbia, South Carolina, who declined to be identified and said he hit it big on only his second time playing the game, lottery officials said on Monday.
The lucky ticket that won the lottery late on Wednesday was purchased at a gasoline station in central South Carolina, where the man stopped after his wife asked him to pick up hot dog buns. He left with $20 in Powerball tickets instead, lottery officials said.
He won the fourth-largest prize in the lottery's history and the fifth-largest of any U.S. lottery, the Multi-State Lottery Association said. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Scott Malone)
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.