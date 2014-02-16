NEW YORK Feb 16 The U.S. Powerball jackpot rose to $400 million on Sunday, one of the largest prizes in the lottery's history.

The jackpot soared by about $70 million after there were no winning tickets sold to claim a $330 million prize in a drawing on Saturday.

The next drawing was scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the Powerball game.

Over the past two years, Powerball prizes have nearly doubled in size after ticket prices rose to $2 from $1 and California, the nation's most populous state, joined the game.

Powerball is played in 43 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Chances of winning the big prize, regardless of how many tickets a typical player buys, are one in 175 million, the lottery said.

In August, a Powerball ticket worth $448 million was shared by three winning tickets held by a man in Ham Lake, Minnesota, a man in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, and a group of 16 co-workers in Ocean County, New Jersey.

In the biggest haul, a single Powerball winner took home $590 million before taxes after purchasing a winning ticket in Florida in May 2013.

Average jackpots are about $255 million, according to the Powerball website.

