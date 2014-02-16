NEW YORK Feb 16 The U.S. Powerball jackpot rose
to $400 million on Sunday, one of the largest prizes in the
lottery's history.
The jackpot soared by about $70 million after there were no
winning tickets sold to claim a $330 million prize in a drawing
on Saturday.
The next drawing was scheduled for Wednesday, according to
the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the Powerball
game.
Over the past two years, Powerball prizes have nearly
doubled in size after ticket prices rose to $2 from $1 and
California, the nation's most populous state, joined the game.
Powerball is played in 43 states, Washington D.C. and the
U.S. Virgin Islands. Chances of winning the big prize,
regardless of how many tickets a typical player buys, are one in
175 million, the lottery said.
In August, a Powerball ticket worth $448 million was shared
by three winning tickets held by a man in Ham Lake, Minnesota, a
man in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, and a group of 16
co-workers in Ocean County, New Jersey.
In the biggest haul, a single Powerball winner took home
$590 million before taxes after purchasing a winning ticket in
Florida in May 2013.
Average jackpots are about $255 million, according to the
Powerball website.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst
and Nick Zieminski)