March 18 Winning tickets in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing with a jackpot of about $400 million, the third largest in its history, were sold in Florida and Maryland, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers are 11, 19, 24, 33, 51, and 7, according to the Mega Millions website.

The jackpot swelled after no one matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Eric Walsh)