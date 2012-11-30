By Kevin Murphy
| DEARBORN, Mo
DEARBORN, Mo Nov 30 A Missouri couple, Mark and
Cindy Hill, were identified by lottery officials on Friday as
winners of half the record $587.5 million Powerball jackpot.
Cindy Hill first learned she was a winner on Thursday when
she checked her numbers from a ticket she bought at a local Trex
Mart gas station and convenience store about 30 miles (48 km)
north of Kansas City, according to a statement by Missouri
Lottery on Friday.
The drawing was held late on Wednesday.
"I called my husband and told him, 'I think I am having a
heart attack,'" Hill, 51, said, according to the release. "I
think we just won the lottery!"
They shared the Powerball payout with someone who bought a
ticket at a food store in Fountain Hills, Arizona, on the
outskirts of Phoenix. The Arizona winner has not yet come
forward.
(Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Paul
Thomasch)