CHICAGO, April 16 The third winner of the record
$656 million Mega Millions lottery prize has come forward and
will be presented with a check at a press conference on
Wednesday morning, Illinois lottery officials said on Monday.
"Respecting the privacy of the winner, we cannot release
their name or personal information until then," lottery
officials said.
The drawing for the record-breaking jackpot was March 30. It
is worth $158 million before taxes if taken in a lump sum, or
$218.6 million if taken in 26 annual payments.
The ticket was sold at a gas station in southern Illinois
town of Red Bud, southeast of St. Louis, Missouri. The winner
will be presented with a check at a news conference in Red Bud.
The holders of the two other tickets have already come
forward, though all opted to remain anonymous. Three friends who
work in Maryland's public school system claimed their prize, and
a winner in Kansas revealed no details about themselves. Both
chose the lump sum.
Under Illinois lottery rules, winners are required to reveal
their identities and appear at a news conference.
The Mega Millions lottery is played in 42 states, the U.S.
Virgin Islands, and Washington, D.C.
