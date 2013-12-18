(Corrects estimated size of jackpot to $648 million from $636
million)
ATLANTA Dec 18 A Georgia woman was identified
on Wednesday as the lone purchaser of one of two winning Mega
Millions tickets sold for an estimated total jackpot of $648
million, state lottery officials said.
The winner, Ira Curry, played a combination of winning
numbers that she said were based on family members' birth dates
when she bought the ticket at an Atlanta newsstand, a lottery
spokesman said. The purchaser of a second winning ticket sold in
San Jose, California has yet to come forward.
(Reporting by David Beasley; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing
by James Dalgleish)