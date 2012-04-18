RED BUD, Ill., April 18 Illinois Lottery officials on Wednesday identified the winners of a share of a record $656 million mega millions jackpot as retired husband and wife Merle and Patricia Butler of Red Bud, Illinois.

Merle Butler is a former insurance agent, while Patricia Butler held a variety of jobs, including one at investment firm Edward Jones.

Illinois requires the winner's identity to be revealed. Holders of two other winning tickets in Kansas and Maryland have chosen to remain anonymous.

The Mega Millions prize the Illinois couple will claim is worth roughly $158 million in a lump sum before taxes, or $218.6 million parceled out in 26 yearly installments. (Reporting By Bruce Olson; Editing by Mary Wisniewski)