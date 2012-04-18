(Updates throughout with reaction from town, more details of
couple)
By Bruce Olson
RED BUD, Ill., April 18 A retired couple in a
southern Illinois town claimed their one-third share of a record
$656 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot on Wednesday, saying
they would invest most of the windfall and possibly buy a new
car.
Merle Butler, 65, a former insurance agent, and Patricia
Butler, 62, who worked at several companies, retiring nearly
five years ago from investment firm Edwards Jones, are the only
winners of the March 30 jackpot to publicly identify themselves.
Illinois requires winners' identities to be revealed. The
holders of the two other winning tickets, in Kansas and
Maryland, chose to remain anonymous.
The one-third of the prize won by the Butlers would amount
to $218.6 million if paid in 26 annual installments. They chose,
however, to take a lump sum payment of $157.9 million, which
will be reduced to $110.5 million after federal and state taxes.
At a news conference in Red Bud, located about 36 miles (58
km) south of St. Louis, Merle Butler said he usually only plays
the lottery when the jackpot hits about $150 million.
"I was retired but now it looks like I have a new full-time
job," said Merle Butler, 65, referring to managing the money.
The couple waited three weeks to come forward after the drawing
in order to consult financial and legal advisors, he added.
The Butlers plan to make no major changes in their lives and
said they would use some of the money to help their children and
grandchildren.
Married for 41 years, the couple has spent all their lives
in Red Bud, a tidy farming and manufacturing community of 3,700
people that is named for the trees that tower over the town.
"They are quiet people. I don't see them much, but they do
go camping a lot," said Mark Lettman, who lives across the
street from the couple on the prosperous west side of town.
A camper was parked in the driveway on Wednesday and two
flags flapped in the yard - the U.S. flag and another honoring
Vietnam War era POW-MIAs.
Vic Mohr, 87, who owns the local weekly newspaper, the North
County News, described the Butlers as "quiet, just good people"
and church-goers who kept to themselves. Another resident said
the couple attended an evangelical Christian church.
Merle Butler said the numbers on the winning ticket - 02,
04, 23, 38, 46 and (23) - came from a Christmas card mailed to
him by a close friend who served with Butler during the Vietnam
War. He reviewed the ticket after the winning numbers were
broadcast and told his wife, "We won."
They could not sleep that night. Patricia Butler said she
spent most of the night and morning nervously giggling.
In the morning Merle Butler took the ticket to his lockbox
at the bank in town, which already was crawling with reporters
who heard that the winner of the prize was in Red Bud. He ran
into a bank employee who asked him if he was locking up the
winning ticket.
"That's right, we've got the winner," Butler recalled
telling the bank employee, who apparently did not believe him.
(Reporting by Bruce Olson; Editing by Mary Wisniewski, Greg
McCune and Paul Simao)