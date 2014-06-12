NEW ORLEANS, June 12 Louisiana Governor Bobby
Jindal will sign new restrictions on abortion clinics into law
on Thursday, his office said, a measure critics have said will
force three of the state's five clinics to close.
The measure requires physicians who perform abortions to
have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the
place where the abortion is performed. Abortion rights advocates
say some providers will not be able to meet that standard.
Supporters in Louisiana and other states that have adopted
such laws say they are aimed at protecting women's health.
Oklahoma's governor signed such a measure last month.
Similar laws have taken effect in five states: Kansas, North
Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. They have been blocked in
Alabama, Mississippi and Wisconsin pending the outcome of court
challenges.
Abortion rights groups say the provision is unnecessary
because abortion complications are rare and tend to be similar
to those of a miscarriage, which often are treated by emergency
room physicians.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and
David Gregorio)