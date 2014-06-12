(Updates with governor signing bill, reaction)
By Jonathan Kaminsky
NEW ORLEANS, June 12 Louisiana Governor Bobby
Jindal signed new restrictions on abortion clinics into law on
Thursday, a move his critics have said will force three of the
state's five clinics to close.
The measure, one of two abortion-related bills signed by the
Republican governor, requires physicians who perform the
procedure to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30
miles (48 km) of the place where the abortion is performed.
Abortion rights advocates say some providers will not be able to
meet that standard.
"These new laws will give women the health and safety
protections they deserve, and continue to make Louisiana a state
that values individual human life," Jindal said in a statement.
Supporters in Louisiana and other states that have adopted
similar restrictions say they are aimed at protecting women's
health.
Oklahoma's governor signed such a measure last month.
Similar laws have taken effect in five states: Kansas, North
Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Texas, where about a third of
abortion clinics have closed since that state's law took effect
late last year after legal battles. Laws have been blocked in
Alabama, Mississippi and Wisconsin pending the outcome of court
challenges.
Abortion rights groups say the provision is unnecessary
because abortion complications are rare and tend to be similar
to those of a miscarriage, which often are treated by emergency
room physicians.
"We all want women to be safe, but this law doesn't protect
women's health," said Jennifer Dalven, director of the American
Civil Liberties Union's Reproductive Freedom Project.
Melissa Flournoy, Louisiana director for Planned Parenthood
Gulf Coast, has predicted that at least three of the state's
clinics could close because of the law.
The Hope Medical Group for Women, an abortion clinic in the
northwestern Louisiana city of Shreveport that expects to stay
open despite the new restrictions, has already seen an influx of
patients from Texas, said its director, Kathaleen Pittman.
"We're going to accommodate as many patients as we can,"
Pittman said.
The other bill signed by Jindal on Thursday will bar
abortion providers from giving health instruction or materials
in public schools or in charter schools that receive state
funding.
(Additional reporting by Lisa McDermott in Texarkana, Arkansas;
Editing by Colleen Jenkins, David Gregorio and Peter Cooney)