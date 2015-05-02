By Jonathan Kaminsky
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS May 2 It is nearing peak harvesting
season for Louisiana crawfish, but a shortage of migrants to
peel them is hurting the industry, largely because of a fight
over foreign guest workers that has stirred fears Chinese
imports will gain ground.
The worker shortfall, which Louisiana officials estimate
will cut its frozen crawfish output by more than half, at a cost
of up to $50 million, is largely the result of a long conflict
over rules and wages for seasonal laborers under the H-2B visa
program.
Louisiana's crawfish processors, who lead the United States
in output of the tricky-to-peel shellfish, are hurting badly,
says Frank Randol.
His Lafayette plant, for example, would normally have 40
workers peeling thousands of bite-sized crawfish tails everyday,
but now stands idle.
"We finally stabilized our industry," Randol said, referring
to a period of recovery after a tariff on cheaper Chinese
imports was imposed 18 years ago. "And now this chops the legs
out from under us."
In southern Louisiana, where whole boiled crawfish are a
cherished spring and early summertime staple, hopes are fading
that the output of peeled, frozen tail meat can be salvaged.
The labor shortages are not limited to Louisiana. This week,
U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski, Democrat of Maryland, said her
state's crab industry was set to fall short of the temporary
workers it needs by more than 40 percent.
CONTENTIOUS NEW RULES
Kevin Dartez, whose Abbeville, Louisiana facility peels and
sells both crawfish and crabs, said losing his guest labor will
mean heavy losses. He refuses to bring on unauthorized
immigrants and has found locals largely unwilling to take on
such tedious unskilled work.
"The crawfish season is screwed," he said. "The crabs aren't
getting peeled either."
Each year, the U.S. lets in up to 66,000 workers under the
H-2B program, many from Mexico, for jobs ranging from hotel maid
to landscaper.
Employers have to prove to the Labor Department that their
wages are fair and that workers will not disadvantage American
job-seekers before visas are granted by the Department of
Homeland Security. The workers must return home after their
fixed-term jobs end.
Critics of Louisiana's crawfish processors, and of
businesses relying on H-2B laborers generally, say many exploit
a largely powerless migrant workforce, and that legal and
legislative challenges to Obama administration efforts to make
the program more worker-friendly have slowed the application
process.
"This is largely a crisis they've brought on themselves,"
said Jacob Horwitz, a labor organizer with the New Orleans-based
National Guestworker Alliance.
Crawfish processors counter the current problem was
triggered by the Labor Department responding to a December court
order on wages by forcing them to resubmit applications too late
to secure workers.
The situation was exacerbated when the Labor Department
stopped processing H-2B applications for two weeks in March
after a separate court decision found it lacked rule-making
authority over the program. Once that ruling was stayed, the
Department of Homeland Security received an uptick in
applications and within days announced the worker cap was
filled.
This week, the Labor and Homeland Security departments
jointly unveiled new H-2B rules seen as favoring workers on pay
and protections, but which are expected to come under
congressional scrutiny.
In Louisiana, with processors buying fewer crawfish, farmers
and fishermen have little choice but to keep them in the muddy
water or sell them by the side of the road at cut-rate prices.
Sherbin Collette, mayor of Henderson, a fishing community in
the southern part of the state, said the labor shortage is
shaping up as the worst crisis the industry has faced since
cheap Chinese imports nearly wiped out the domestic frozen
crawfish supply in the 1990s.
"This is almost as critical as a hurricane coming to hit
us," Collette said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky. Editing by Jill Serjeant and
Andre Grenon)