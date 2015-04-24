NEW YORK, April 24 Louisiana State University
(LSU) is exploring contingency plans in light of the state's
$1.6 billion budget shortfall which has resulted in proposed
spending cuts, but has not declared "financial exigency", the
institution said in a statement on Friday.
LSU said that contrary to some media reports, it had not
begun the process of filing for financial exigency, defined by
the American Association of University Professors as a severe
financial crisis that results in terminating tenured faculty
appointments.
LSU's president F. King Alexander "has not formally
requested, nor has the LSU Board of Supervisors voted, to
declare financial exigency," Duplessis said.
LSU, ranked 129th by U.S. News in terms of U.S. university
quality, however said it is postponing issuing $114.5 million of
2015 revenue and refunding bonds.
"Under the current circumstances and due to the continued
unpredictably of our state budget, we believe this is the
responsible thing to do, and we will reevaluate the offering
once the state's financial picture becomes clearer," LSU said in
an emailed statement on Friday.
Falling oil revenues have contributed to a projected state
budget shortfall of $1.6 billion. Louisiana Governor Bobby
Jindal is proposing spending cuts to close the shortfall.
"Not only are our students academically at risk, thousands
of LSU business partners ... will be economically adversely
impacted by cuts of the magnitude being contemplated," said Ann
Duplessis, chair of the LSU Board of Supervisors in a separate
emailed statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by David Gregorio)