By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS Aug 17 Louisiana police have
charged seven people in connection with shootings near New
Orleans on Thursday that killed two sheriff's deputies at a
trailer park and wounded two others, authorities said.
Brian Lyn Smith, 24, of LaPlace was charged with attempted
first-degree murder while six others also face charges linked to
the violence, St. John Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Dane
Clement said on Friday.
The charges stem from a pair of related shootings early on
Thursday in and around LaPlace, about 25 miles (40 km) west of
New Orleans, in which a gunman shot and wounded St. John Parish
Deputy Michael Scott Boyington, 33, as he performed off-duty
work directing traffic at a parking lot for Valero Energy
Corp.'s <VLO. N> St. C harles refinery, St. John Parish Sheriff
Mike Tregre said.
The gunman fled, and officers investigating the incident
ended up at a trailer park in LaPlace. As they were interviewing
two suspects, someone came out of a trailer with an assault
weapon and shot dead the two officers and wounded another,
Tregre said.
The slain deputies were identified as Brandon Nielsen, 34,
and Jeremy Triche, 27, while deputy Jason Triche, 30, was
wounded.
All of the charges are in connection with the shooting of
Boyington, police said. The investigation into the shootings at
the trailer park continues and is being led by the Louisiana
State Police.
Those charged include Terry Smith, 44, Derrick Smith, 22,
Kyle David Joekel, 28, and Teniecha Bright, 21, all accused of
being a principal to attempted first-degree murder, Clement
said.
Chanel Skains, 37, and Britney Keith, 23, were charged with
accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.
Suspects Brian Lyn Smith and Joekel remain hospitalized with
injuries they received in the shooting and will be booked upon
release from the hospital, Clement said.
All the suspects were listed as LaPlace residents. Bonds
ranging from $350,000 to $750,000 have been set for each. The
injured police officers were in stable condition and doing well,
Clement said.
Authorities said Joekel was wanted in Kansas and in Nebraska
over threats he was accused of making against law enforcement
officers. According to the sheriff's office in Gage County,
Nebraska, Joekel threatened an officer and led police on a
high-speed chase that ended when the car crashed and he escaped
on foot.
He is also wanted in Marshall County, Kansas, allegedly for
making threats toward law enforcement and escaping on foot after
a car chase there, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Sergeant Len Marie said
several of the suspects have criminal histories and previous
arrests, and one was on probation.