By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Feb 18 A New Orleans jury on
Wednesday awarded $14 million to five Indian men who were lured
to the United States and forced to work under inhumane
conditions after Hurricane Katrina by a U.S. ship repair firm
and its codefendants.
After a four-week trial, the U.S. District Court jury ruled
that Alabama-based Signal International was guilty of labor
trafficking, fraud, racketeering and discrimination and ordered
it to pay $12 million. Its co-defendants, a New Orleans lawyer
and an India-based recruiter, were also found guilty and ordered
to pay an additional $915,000 each.
The trial was the first in more than a dozen related lawsuits
with over 200 plaintiffs that together comprise one of the
largest labor trafficking cases in U.S. history.
Signal recruited about 500 Indian men as guest workers to
repair oil rigs and facilities damaged by Hurricane Katrina in
2005, according to plaintiffs.
The workers paid $10,000 apiece to recruiters and were
promised good jobs and permanent U.S. residency for their
families, according to the suit. When the men arrived at Signal
shipyards in Pascagoula, Mississippi, they discovered that they
would not receive promised residency documents.
Signal also charged the men $1,050 per month to live in
guarded labor camps where up to 24 men lived in single
1,800-square-foot (167-square-metre) units, according to the
suit.
An economist who reviewed Signal's records for the
plaintiffs estimated the company saved more than $8 million by
hiring the Indian workers.
"The defendants exploited our clients, put their own
profits over the lives of these honorable workers, and tried to
deny them their day in court," plaintiffs' attorney and Southern
Poverty Law Center board chairman Alan Howard said in a
statement.
The center identified plaintiffs as Jacob Joseph
Kadakkarappally, Hemant Khuttan, Andrews Issac Padaveettiyl,
Sony Vasudevan Sulekha and Palanyandi Thangamani. Most of them
are from Kerala.
Signal said in a statement that it is weighing an appeal.
"Signal strongly disagrees with rulings from the court in
the case which impacted its ability to present defenses and is
disappointed with the verdict," the company said.
Separately, a suit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission alleging that Signal retaliated against
its workers is slated for trial in June.
In March 2007, Signal's private security guards detained
several workers during a pre-dawn raid of their quarters,
including two the company planned to deport for complaining to
workers rights advocates, according to the suit.
(Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Cynthia Osterman)