By Jonathan Allen and Chris Michaud
NEW YORK Oct 27 Lou Reed, the pioneering
songwriter and musician behind the Velvet Underground, one of
the most influential rock bands which fused art and music in
collaboration with artist Andy Warhol, died on Sunday at the age
of 71, his literary agent said.
Reed died at a home he shared in Long Island, New York, with
his wife Laurie Anderson following complications from a liver
transplant he had earlier this year, Andrew Wylie, the agent,
said.
"I think Lou was as great an artist as it was possible to
be," Wylie said. "It's a great loss."
While the Velvet Underground never achieved great commercial
success, the band revolutionized rock in the 1960s and 70s with
a mixture of thrashing guitar licks and smooth melodies sung by
Reed or the sultry German model Nico, who briefly collaborated
with the band at Warhol's insistence.
The band has long been recognized as a major musical
influence on punk art and rock, as reflected in a quote often
attributed to musician Brian Eno: "The first Velvet Underground
album only sold 10,000 copies, but everyone who bought it formed
a band."
John Cale, who co-founded the Velvet Underground but had a
sometimes fractious relationship with his former bandmate,
released a statement on his Facebook page: "The world has lost a
fine songwriter and poetI've lost my 'school-yard buddy'," he
said.
Cale and Reed put aside their differences to release a
tribute album to Warhol in 1990 called 'Songs for Drella', which
lead to a handful of reunion performances of the Velvet
Underground's original line-up in the early 1990s.
Musician Iggy Pop's official Twitter account called the news
"devastating", while musician Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth tweeted:
"So sorry to hear of Lou Reed's passing this is a huge shock!"
An admitted hard drinker and drug user for many years, Reed
underwent a liver transplant earlier this year at the Cleveland
Mayo Clinic, his wife, Laurie Anderson, told The Times of London
after he had canceled five California April concert dates.
"I am a triumph of modern medicine," Reed posted on his
website on June 1, 2013, without directly acknowledging the
transplant. "I look forward to being on stage performing, and
writing more songs to connect with your hearts and spirits and
the universe well into the future."
LYRICS THAT SHOCKED
Reed shocked with lyrics that chronicled sex and drugs,
notably in "Heroin" in which Reed declares, "It's my wife, and
it's my life," and in Reed's only Top 10 single, "Walk on the
Wild Side," one of several songs referencing transsexuals.
"Sister Ray" - a 17-minute blast of guitar distortions -
combined stories of sailors, oral sex, murder, intravenous drug
use and the mysterious title character.
"I never in a million years thought people would be outraged
by what I was doing," Reed said in a 1989 interview with Rolling
Stone. "You could go to your neighborhood bookstore and get any
of that."
One of his signature songs, first performed by the Velvet
Underground and later a staple of his solo act, was simply
titled "Rock and Roll," a semiautobiographical story of how
music saved the life of a young fan listening on the radio.
His avant-garde act in a dog collar and eye makeup opened
the door for artists such as David Bowie to take androgynous
looks into the mainstream.
It was personified in the landmark live album "Rock 'N' Roll
Animal," released in 1974. That record closely followed the
studio-record rock opera album "Berlin," which he brought to
life again with a 2006 concert that was made into a 2007 film
directed by Julian Schnabel.
Later in his career, Reed became an elder statesman of rock,
a towering figure in a club with legends such as Bob Dylan and
Neil Young.
Reed always placed great importance on song-writing. One of
his first jobs out of college was as a staff writer for Pickwick
Records. He dedicated the 1966 Velvet Underground song "European
Son" to the late poet Delmore Schwartz, under whom he studied at
Syracuse University.
Reed was married three times, the latest to recording and
performance artist Laurie Anderson in 2008, and in recent years
took an intense interest in photography, staging exhibitions of
his work.
