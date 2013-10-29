(Corrects in Oct. 27 story the text of Brian Eno quote, sixth
paragraph)
By Jonathan Allen and Daniel Trotta
NEW YORK Oct 27 Lou Reed, the pioneering
musician who fronted influential rock band The Velvet
Underground in the 1960s and won mainstream acclaim with solo
songs "Walk on the Wild Side" and "Perfect Day", died on Sunday
aged 71.
Reed, whose band fused music and art in collaboration with
its early benefactor, pop artist Andy Warhol, died at the Long
Island home he shared with his wife, Laurie Anderson, following
complications from a liver transplant earlier this year, his
literary agent Andrew Wylie said.
"I think Lou was as great an artist as it was possible to
be," Wylie said. "It's a great loss."
Formed by Reed and classically trained Welsh-born musician
John Cale in the mid-1960s as an experiment in avant-garde rock,
The Velvet Underground gained Warhol's notice soon after hitting
the New York club scene.
While the band never achieved great commercial success, it
revolutionized rock in the 1960s and '70s with a mixture of
thrashing guitar licks and smooth melodies sung by Reed or the
German model Nico.
The Velvet Underground has long been recognized as a major
musical inspiration for punk art and rock, as reflected in an
oft-repeated quote by musician and producer Brian Eno, who told
music journalist Kristine McKenna the first Velvet Underground
album only sold 30,000 copies but that "I think everyone who
bought one of those 30,000 copies started a band."
Neil Portnow, president the National Academy of Recording
Arts and Sciences, which bestows the Grammys, credited Reed with
"introducing avant-garde rock to the mainstream."
"His uniquely stripped-down style of guitar playing and
poetic lyrics have had a massive influence across many rock
genres, including punk and alternatives," Portnow said.
Fellow avant-garde rocker David Bowie, who helped produce
Reed's second solo album and is often cited as one of his
greatest musical heirs, posted a picture of the two recording
stars together on his Facebook page, saying of his old friend:
"He was a master."
Cale, who played bass, organ and viola in the Velvets and
had an often-fractious relationship with Reed, said on his
Facebook page: "The world has lost a fine songwriter and poet
... I've lost my 'school-yard buddy,'" he said.
Reed and Cale put aside their differences to release a
tribute album to Warhol in 1990 called "Songs for Drella." That
album led to a handful of reunion performances by members of The
Velvet Underground's original line-up - rounded out by guitarist
Sterling Morrison and drummer Maureen Tucker - in the early
1990s.
Musician Iggy Pop's official Twitter account called news of
Reed's death "devastating," while musician Kim Gordon of Sonic
Youth tweeted: "So sorry to hear of Lou Reed's passing this is a
huge shock!"
An admitted hard drinker and drug user for many years, Reed
underwent a liver transplant earlier this year in Cleveland, his
wife revealed, after he had canceled a series of California
concert dates in April.
"I am a triumph of modern medicine," Reed posted on his
website on June 1, 2013, without directly acknowledging the
transplant. "I look forward to being on stage performing, and
writing more songs to connect with your hearts and spirits and
the universe well into the future."
LYRICS THAT SHOCKED
Reed has been widely credited with expanding the lexicon of
rock 'n' roll with provocative lyrics that chronicled androgyny,
illicit sex, and drug abuse, notably in the song "Heroin," in
which he declares, "It's my wife, and it's my life."
"Walk on the Wild Side," a catchy tune from his second solo
album, "Transformer," co-produced by Bowie, became Reed's only
top-20 hit single, though it contained lyrical references to
transexuality, drugs and male prostitution.
"Sister Ray" - a 17-minute blast of guitar distortions -
likewise combined stories of sailors, oral sex, murder,
intravenous drug use and the mysterious title character.
"I never in a million years thought people would be outraged
by what I was doing," Reed said in a 1989 interview with Rolling
Stone magazine. "You could go to your neighborhood bookstore and
get any of that."
One of his signature songs, first performed by The Velvet
Underground and later a staple of his solo act, was simply
titled "Rock & Roll," a semi-autobiographical story of how music
saved the life of a young fan listening on the radio.
His stage persona, sometimes appearing in a dog collar and
eye makeup, opened the door for Bowie and other artists to take
sexually ambivalent styles into the mainstream.
It was personified in the landmark live album "Rock N Roll
Animal," released in 1974. That record closely followed the
studio-record rock opera album "Berlin," which he brought to
life again with a 2006 concert that was made into a 2007 film
directed by Julian Schnabel.
Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 as a
member of The Velvet Underground, Reed grew into something of an
elder statesman of rock, a towering figure in a club with fellow
legends such as Bob Dylan and Neil Young.
Reed always placed great importance on song-writing. One of
his first jobs out of college was as a staff writer for Pickwick
Records. He dedicated the 1966 song "European Son" to the late
poet, Delmore Schwartz, under whom he studied at Syracuse
University.
Reed was married three times, the latest to recording and
performance artist Laurie Anderson in 2008, and in recent years
took an interest in photography, staging exhibitions of his
work.
(Writing by Cynthia Johnston and Daniel Trotta; Additional
reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Steve Gorman, Diane Craft
and Sandra Maler)