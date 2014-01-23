NEW YORK Jan 23 Five men believed to be
mobsters were taken into custody on Thursday on charges of
murder and other crimes linked to an infamous 1978 Lufthansa
Heist at John F. Kennedy International Airport, an FBI
spokeswoman said.
The arrests in the three-decades-old crime, made famous by
the 1990 film "Goodfellas," were the result of an FBI search
last summer at the New York home of James "Jimmy the Gent"
Burke, said FBI spokeswoman Kelly Langmesser.
Burke, the suspected mastermind of the heist who died in
prison in 1996 while serving time for the murder of a drug
dealer. Robert DeNiro played a character based on Burke in the
film.
