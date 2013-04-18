LOS ANGELES, April 18 An accused LulzSec hacker
who pleaded guilty last year to taking part in an extensive
computer breach of Sony Pictures Entertainment was sentenced on
Thursday to a year in prison followed by home detention, federal
prosecutors said.
Cody Kretsinger, who used the online moniker "Recursion,"
pleaded guilty in April 2012 to one count each of conspiracy and
unauthorized impairment of a protected computer. LulzSec, an
offshoot of the international hacking group Anonymous, has taken
credit for hacking attacks on government and private sector
websites.
Kretsinger was also ordered by a U.S. District Judge in Los
Angeles to perform 1,000 hours of community service, said Thom
Mrozek, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)