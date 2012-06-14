By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES, June 13
LOS ANGELES, June 13 An alleged member of the
LulzSec hacking group who prosecutors say targeted the Fox and
PBS television networks and Sony's film and TV studio has been
indicted in Los Angeles on federal charges, federal authorities
said on Wednesday.
Ryan Cleary, 20, who is already jailed in the United Kingdom
where he faces prosecution over similar charges, is accused of
joining other members of LulzSec in harnessing compromised
computers, known as a "botnet," to steal confidential
information, deface websites or attack servers. He was indicted
on Tuesday.
LulzSec, an offshoot of the international hacking group
Anonymous, has taken credit for hacking attacks on government
and private sector websites.
Anonymous and its offshoots, including LulzSec and AntiSec,
initially focused on fighting attempts at Internet regulation
and the blocking of free illegal downloads, but have since taken
on other targets including Scientology and the global banking
system.
The charges come just over two months after accused LulzSec
hacker Cody Kretsinger pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in
Los Angeles in April to taking part in an extensive computer
breach of Sony Pictures Entertainment.
In March, court documents revealed that Anonymous leader
"Sabu," whose real name is Hector Xavier Monsegur, had pleaded
guilty to hacking-related charges and provided the FBI with
information on fellow hackers.
According to the indictment released by the FBI, Cleary and
his unnamed co-conspirators hacked into the computer systems of
Fox Entertainment Group and Sony Pictures Entertainment and
stole confidential user information.
The indictment also charges Cleary and his co-conspirators
of defacing the PBS website and launching "denial of service"
attacks against an online gaming website and Britain's Serious
Organized Crime Agency.
Cleary is charged with one count of conspiracy and two
counts of unauthorized impairment of a protected computer. He
faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted at
trial.
Anonymous, and LulzSec in particular, became notorious in
late 2010 when they launched what they called the "first cyber
war" in retaliation for attempts to shut down the WikiLeaks
website.
They attacked websites including MasterCard.com, which had
tried to block payments to WikiLeaks after apparent pressure
from the U.S. government following the release of thousands of
diplomatic cables.